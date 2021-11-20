Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 386,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Murphy Oil worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.