Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 207.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.62% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.