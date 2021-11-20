Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 1,582.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,575 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $134.60 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

