Millennium Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,489,429. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $90.85 and a one year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

