Millennium Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2,096.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of SMART Global worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 16.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 521.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 251.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $58.07 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

