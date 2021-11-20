Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $4,298,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of FTCV opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

