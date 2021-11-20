Millennium Management LLC Invests $6.99 Million in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.