Millennium Management LLC Invests $7.14 Million in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 82.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $7.25 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.