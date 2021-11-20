Millennium Management LLC Invests $7.37 Million in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Patrick Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock worth $2,473,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

PATK stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

