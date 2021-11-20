Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

