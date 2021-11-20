Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,785 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

