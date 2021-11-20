Millennium Management LLC Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.49% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCRN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.43.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

