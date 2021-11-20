Millennium Management LLC Purchases 179,019 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iHeartMedia worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 242,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,912.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 717,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IHRT opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

