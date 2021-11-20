Millennium Management LLC Purchases 29,227 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $23,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $77.93 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

