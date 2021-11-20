Millennium Management LLC Purchases 86,349 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of National Health Investors worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

