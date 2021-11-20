Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1,437.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after acquiring an additional 185,652 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of PB opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

