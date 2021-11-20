Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of Apria worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth about $3,491,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth about $342,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $56,732.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $75,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,010.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

