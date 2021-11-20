Millennium Management LLC Sells 112,234 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of ViewRay worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,920,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 64,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 147,142 shares of company stock valued at $812,795. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.