Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,451,997 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,997 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $150,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $206,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 11.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,723,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $219,000.

OTCMKTS:TBCPU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

