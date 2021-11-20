Millennium Management LLC Sells 31,498 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Arcosa worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

