Millennium Management LLC Sells 33,741 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,741 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Otter Tail worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

