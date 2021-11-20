Millennium Management LLC Sells 37,841 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Vaxcyte worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of PCVX opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,109.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,325. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.