Millennium Management LLC Sells 61,408 Shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,408 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000.

OTCMKTS PMGMU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

