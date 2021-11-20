Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.38 Million Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 742,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,332,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,934,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,934,000. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,940,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,940,000.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Valor Latitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLATU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU).

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.