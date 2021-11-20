Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.21 million, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

