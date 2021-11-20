Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 729,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 7.20% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

