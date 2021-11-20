Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Joint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Joint by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

