Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 733,588 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc increased its position in Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 577,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 120.3% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 567,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 309,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.