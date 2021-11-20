Mina Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75.36 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $75.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00007669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.08 or 0.07357657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58,752.10 or 0.99693153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 298,989,978 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.