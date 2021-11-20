Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

Several research firms recently commented on MI.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$905.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

