Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.90. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.