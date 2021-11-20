Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $31,043.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.04 or 0.00040238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.20 or 0.07322563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.64 or 1.00001201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 823,420 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.