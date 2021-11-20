Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,267 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 973,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

