Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,166. Model N has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,904. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

