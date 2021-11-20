Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.