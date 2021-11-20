MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $9,143.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001268 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00285569 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,806,053 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.