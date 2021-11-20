MoonTrust Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $5,524.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00072701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,404.11 or 0.07388901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,683.01 or 1.00131906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

