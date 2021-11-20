Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Trading Up 1%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) shares were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 6,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.