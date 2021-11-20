Morgan Stanley Acquires 141,692 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.79% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

