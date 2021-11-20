Morgan Stanley Acquires 45,084 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Green Dot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 14.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 26.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of GDOT opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.