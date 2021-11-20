Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,891,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

