Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Embraer worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,736 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

