Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Embraer worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,736 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Embraer Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
