Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of South State worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.