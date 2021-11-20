Morgan Stanley Buys 46,650 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

