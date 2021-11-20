Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,503,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.94% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 277,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $117,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

