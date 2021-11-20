Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of NICE worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in NICE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NICE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NICE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NICE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $291.30 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

