Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Maxar Technologies worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

