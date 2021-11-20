Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.25% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,323,000.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $32.54 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.