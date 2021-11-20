Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

