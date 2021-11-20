Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of REGENXBIO worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.